Trendline Breakout Trade Panel MT4

Trendline Breakout Trade Panel is an on-chart assistant for MetaTrader 4. It finds the trend lines for you, marks the breakouts worth acting on, and places and manages the order from a single click.

Most trend line tools do one half of that job. An indicator draws the lines and alerts you, then leaves the order to you. A semi-automatic expert waits for you to draw the line by hand before it will trade anything. This panel covers both ends, and you stay in control of whether a trade is taken at all.

Trading from the panel

Buy or sell at market, or place a limit order, from the panel buttons. Volume, stop distance and target are all derived from current ATR and your settings, so one click produces a proportionate order on a quiet symbol and on a volatile one without you recalculating anything.

After a confirmed breakout the limit price field fills itself with the retest level of the broken line, offset by a buffer you choose in ATR. Accept it, edit it, or ignore it.

Buttons can be set to fire the moment they are clicked rather than waiting for the next incoming tick.

Trade management

A break-even step moves the stop once open profit reaches a chosen percentage of the stop distance, and a trailing stop follows price from there. Both are on by default.

An optional Parabolic SAR stop manager can replace them. It arms only after profit reaches a set multiple of ATR, parks the stop a buffer beyond the SAR dot, ratchets in one direction only, and can close the position when the dot flips to the other side.

The SAR manager is off by default. In strategy tester runs it tended to end positions before break-even and trailing had a chance to work, because both were competing to control the same stop. If you want to use it, switch the two built-in managers off first.

Stop and target distances are checked against the broker minimum stop level before an order is sent, and modifications are checked against the broker freeze level, so the panel does not push requests the server will reject.

What it draws on the chart

Trend lines are selected by quality rather than drawn on every swing. A line is kept only when it has at least a set number of touches within a tolerance expressed in ATR, so lines that happen to graze two random wicks are discarded.

A breakout is marked only when the breaking candle body reaches a chosen multiple of ATR. Ordinary noise crossing a line does not get labelled a breakout.

Demand and supply zones are built from the size of the departure move away from the zone, with limits on zone height, on how many times a zone has already been tested, and on how many zones are shown per side.

Confirmation readout

A side panel reports three standard filters on the current timeframe and on a higher timeframe of your choosing: price against a 200-period EMA, RSI with separate buy and sell thresholds, and Parabolic SAR position. Values are shown raw as well as reduced to a direction, so the readout is useful whether or not you use those filters as gates.

A second section classifies the higher timeframe into impulse, pullback or range using a fast EMA and ADX.

Automated breakout engine

The panel includes an engine that can place a pending order on a confirmed breakout without any input from you. It is enabled by default so the product can be evaluated in the Strategy Tester.

Set Enable_Auto_Pending to false if you want a manual panel only.

When it is enabled, the engine places its order at the retest of the broken level rather than at a fixed distance from the post-breakout price, holds the order for a chosen number of bars so a pullback has time to happen, and can be gated by four independent filters: RSI, Parabolic SAR and EMA200 on H1, plus a proximity check that blocks an entry pointed straight into the nearest opposing level. The trigger can be switched from breakout to Parabolic SAR flip.

About seven in ten of those pending orders filled in one-year tester runs on EURUSD. The rest expired because price did not return to the level. Switching the engine to market entry captures those missed moves and produces roughly a third more trades, but it takes a worse price on every trade; in testing that cost more than the extra trades returned, which is why waiting for the retest is the default.

Statistics

Closed trades are recorded with their maximum adverse and maximum favourable excursion expressed in ATR, grouped by higher timeframe phase, and displayed on the panel.

The same records are appended to a CSV file inside the terminal's own Files folder. Nothing is transmitted anywhere, the file never leaves your computer, and the logging can be switched off.

Settings guidance

The notes below come from Every-tick strategy tester runs at 99.90 percent modelling quality, one year, 0.01 lot. They are historical test results, not records of live trading, and one year on one symbol is a small sample.

Volume must be adapted to the instrument. The stop is sized from ATR, and gold's ATR measured in account currency is roughly nine times that of a major currency pair: the same 0.01 lot produced an average loss per trade of 22.82 on XAUUSD against 2.46 on EURUSD, and a maximum drawdown of 25 percent against 2 percent. Start on EURUSD H1 and reduce volume before moving to gold.

If you trade with the trend rather than against it, consider turning break-even and trailing off. Break-even at 120 percent of the stop protects capital well in ranging conditions, but it lifts the stop before a trending move has finished. With both off, the ratio of average win to average loss rose from 1.08 to 1.69 and the share of trades that reached the full target rose from 17 percent to 38 percent, at the cost of a lower win rate. Which you prefer depends on whether you want fewer larger wins or more frequent smaller ones.

Parameters

Risk, stops and targets. Order volume and a hard ceiling on volume, entry offset and stop distance as multiples of ATR, target as a percentage of the stop distance, break-even trigger and locked profit, magic number, order comment.

Trend lines and breakouts. Show or hide lines and breakout markers, swing pivot strength, lookback bars, minimum touches, touch tolerance in ATR, breakout body size in ATR, breakout signal mode.

Demand and supply zones. Show or hide, minimum departure move, maximum zones per side, maximum prior touches, minimum zone height.

Notifications. On-screen alert, sound with a selectable file, push notification to your mobile terminal. All three are suppressed during testing.

Smart limit. Automatic fill of the limit price from the breakout retest level, and the retest buffer in ATR.

Breakout confirmations. Enable or disable the EMA200, RSI and Parabolic SAR filters independently, with their periods and thresholds, and choose the higher timeframe used for the readout.

Stop management. Parabolic SAR manager on or off, step and maximum, bar-close or tick updating, arming distance and stop buffer in ATR, close on flip, and master switches for the built-in trailing stop and break-even.

Auto pending. Master switch, trigger mode, entry as limit or market, limit distance or retest placement, retest buffer, long-candle handling, order lifetime in bars, the four H1 gates and the opposing-level proximity check.

Requirements

MetaTrader 4. Any symbol and any timeframe; the settings were developed on H1. An account that allows the order types you intend to use. No DLL, no external libraries, no internet access, and no custom indicators to install separately.

Trying it before you buy

The free version of any Market expert cannot run on a live chart, but it can run in the Strategy Tester, and this panel is fully interactive there.

  1. Download the free version.
  2. Open the Strategy Tester, select the panel, a symbol and H1.
  3. Tick Visual mode and start the test.
  4. Pause the visual chart. The panel appears and the buttons work.

A one-month rental is also available if you would rather try it on a live chart before committing to the unlimited version.

Notes

This is a tool for finding structure, placing orders and managing stops. It does not predict price and it makes no claim about future results. Any figures in this description or in the screenshots come from the Strategy Tester, not from live trading. Test any configuration on a demo account before using it with real money.

Questions and suggestions are welcome through the comments and the private message system on this site. Bug reports get fixed and released as updates.


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NO SKAM Arrow Indicator NO SKAM Arrow Indicator — это самооптимизирующий торговый индикатор, предназначенный для автоматической настройки генерации сигнала и уровней TP/SL в зависимости от ваших целей по производительности. Вместо ручного тестирования сотен комбинаций параметров индикатор ищет настройки, которые лучше всего соответствуют вашим целям оптимизации, такие как: Минимальный процент побед Максимальная серия убытков Минимальное количество сделок Положительная чистая прибыль Это может
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
С этим продуктом покупают
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - это уникальный робот, который позволяет торговать по новостям. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных сайтов Forex. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и заранее задать стратегию торговли. News Trader Pro начнет торговать в соответствии с выбранной стратегией автоматически, как только выйдет новость. Выход новости дает возможность заработать, поскольку изменения в цене в этот момент могут быть значительными. С появлением данного инструмента торговать по новостям стало про
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Утилиты
Эта гибко настраиваемая панель для торговли вручную также позволяет автоматизировать некоторые торговые действия, такие как оповещения, открытие, закрытие и частичное закрытие сделок, доливки, установка отложенных ордеров, настройки стоп-лосса, тейк-профита и многое другое. Предусмотрены интерактивные элементы управления на графике, такие как поля для галочек и кнопки. Советник включает функции управления капиталом, новостных событий, скрытый стоп-лосс, тейк-профит и отложенные ордера, трейлинг-
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Price Action Dashboard - это инновационная утилита для помощи трейдерам в контролировании большого числа финансовых инструментов. Эта утилита предназначена автоматически предлагать сигналы и ценовые условия. Dashboard анализирует все основные таймфреймы, предлагая условия ценовых действий с помощью графических элементов. Dashboard может подсказать вам силу тренда, определяющего направление движения, это незаменимый инструмент для тех, кто хочет самостоятельно открывать позиции, используя индикат
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Elliott Wave Counter — это панель для быстрой и удобной ручной разметки волн Эллиотта. Можно выбрать цвет и уровень оценок. Также есть функции для удаления последней разметки и всей разметки, сделанной инструментом. Разметка производится в один клик. Нажмите пять раз - будет пять волн! Счетчик волн Эллиотта станет отличным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных аналитиков волн Эллиотта. Руководство по установке и вводу волнового счетчика Эллиотта если ты хочешь получить    
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Утилиты
Partial Close Expert   — это инструмент, объединяющий множество функций в одну автоматизированную систему. Этот советник поможет трейдерам эффективнее управлять позициями, предлагая различные варианты управления рисками и максимизации потенциальной прибыли. С помощью Partial Close Expert трейдеры могут установить       частичное закрытие       уровень для фиксации прибыли,       трейлинг-стоп       уровень для защиты прибыли и ограничения убытков,       точка безубыточности       уровень, гаран
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Master Trend Dashboard - это индикатор нового поколения, компактный, легкий и эффективный. Каждый элемент данной панели предназначен для возврата определенного сигнала, например: ценовое действие, пробой, чистое изменение (производительность инструмента), алгоритмические исследования, корреляции и статистические вычисления. Этот инструмент изменит ваш способ торговли, позволяя вам получать важную информацию. Для полного понимания каждого из сигналов, смотрите раздел графические сигналы: Графиче
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Агент Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок между несколькими счетами/терминалами MetaTrader (4/5). С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать в роли поставщика (источника) или получателя (назначения). Все торговые действия будут копироваться от провайдера к получателю без задержки. Этот инструмент позволяет копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с молниеносной скоростью копирования менее 0,5 секунды. Руководство по установке и вводу агент
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок по бинарным опционам между несколькими счетами, расположенными удаленно, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, позволяющее поделиться своими сделками по бинарным опционам с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайд
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Market Pressure Dashboard — это утилита нового поколения. Ее основная функция заключается в помощи и предоставлении оперативных идей для оптимизации аналитической работы. Утилита позволяет с легкостью отслеживать множество финансовых инструментов (до 28 форекс-пар). Индикатор Market Pressure позволяет настроить внутренний список инструментов, которые необходимо анализировать. Благодаря панели функции открытия и управления позициями станут гораздо более удобными, а навигация графиков станет мощне
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Утилиты
提供专业的EA编程服务，推出特色仪表盘EA编程，将您的交易策略自动化，可视化，一个图表管理多个交易货币对，详情查看: http://www.ex4gzs.com   Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more details. 如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feat
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Утилиты
Telegram Publisher Agent   — это надстройка, которая позволяет трейдерам отправлять сигналы в свои каналы и группы Telegram в режиме реального времени. С помощью настраиваемых сообщений, снимков экрана и других функций этот инструмент помогает трейдерам делиться своими торговыми идеями и стратегиями со своими подписчиками. Инструмент также имеет красивый дизайн с переключением светлой и темной темы, предоставляя пользователям эстетичный и функциональный торговый опыт. Telegram Publisher Agent б
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Утилиты
Доступна демо-версия панели Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced Demo , для начала ознакомьтесь с ее функциональностью в бесплатной версии ( ссылка ). Программа Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced отображает сильные и слабые валюты на настраиваемых графиках четырех таймфрйемов и за выбранный период. Благодаря комбинации четырех индикаторов Currency Strength Meter вы можете отследить практически все виды ценовых паттернов (см. скриншоты 3, 4 и 5), а также включить формирование сигнал
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Утилиты
В списке моих продуктов доступна демо-версия панели Genesis Matrix Trading Demo. Протестируйте функции продукта бесплатно: LINK . В качестве основных индикаторов система использует набор Genesis Indi (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, и T3) для формирования сигналов на основном таймфрейме M15. Сигналы затем фильтруются с помощью 1) Стохастика на ТФ M5 и M15 ; 2) EMA5 и свечей Heiken Ashi Для более легкого и быстрого понимания принципов работы продукта, в первом комментарии к продукту я разместил все необходим
Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
Wang Yu
Утилиты
Доступна демо-версия панели Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo , для начала ознакомьтесь с функциональностью панели бесплатно: ссылка . Система использует набор индикаторов Symphonie (Extreme, Emotion, Trend и Sentiment) в качестве основных индикатор для формирования торговых сигналов на таймфрейме H1. Далее сигналы фильтруются: 1) Стохастику на M15 и M5; 2) EMA5 и ценовое действие Для более легкого и быстрого понимания принципов работы продукта, в первом комментарии к продукту я разместил в
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Утилиты
提供专业的EA编程服务，推出特色仪表盘EA编程，将您的交易策略自动化，可视化，一个图表管理多个交易货币对，详情查看: http://www.ex4gzs.com   Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more details. 如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feat
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Индикатор PairsTrade предназначен для полуавтоматической парной торговли. Позволяет совмещать графики двух произвольных инструментов, даже если расписания их торговых сессий различаются. Отображает график спреда в виде гистограммы с наложенной на нее скользящей средней. Рассчитывает своп, который будет начисляться на синтетическую позицию (в валюте депозита). На графике спреда можно установить уровень автоматического открытия синтетической позиции (аналог отложенного ордера "sell limit"). Торгов
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Программа (скрипт) выводит на монитор информацию о корпоративных отчетах и дивидендах акций; информация скачивается с сайта   investing.com: Дата отчета Прибыль на акцию (EPS) Доход (Revenue) Рыночная капитализация Размер дивидендов Дата выплаты дивидендов Дивидендный доход Продукт нельзя протестировать в тестере   (так как там нет возможности получать информацию из интернета). Перед использованием :   н еобходимо добавить   2   URL  https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalenda
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Утилиты
Советник Stacker: Автоматически устанавливает стоп-лосс для нового ордера Автоматически устанавливает тейк-профит для нового ордера Устанавливает группы (то есть открывает до 4 дополнительных) ордеров при открытии нового ордера, SL/TP можно задать отдельно для каждого ордера. Предоставляет прозрачную замену стандартных кнопок "торговли в 1 клик" в MetaTrader 4 (эти кнопки по-прежнему работают, SL/TP также будут устанавливаться автоматически, как и дополнительные ордера). Автоматически рассчитыва
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Gold Sunrise EA
Pakorn Hussemanakul
Эксперты
Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD. It records the high and low of the Asian morning window, then takes one breakout per day inside a defined trading window. A liquidity filter keeps the EA out of the market when the morning range is too narrow to cover the dealing cost, so the EA does not trade every day. Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD. The EA records the high and low of a morning window, then waits for a candle body to close beyond that range
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