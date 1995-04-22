Trendline Breakout Trade Panel MT4

Trendline Breakout Trade Panel is an on-chart assistant for MetaTrader 4. It finds the trend lines for you, marks the breakouts worth acting on, and places and manages the order from a single click.

Most trend line tools do one half of that job. An indicator draws the lines and alerts you, then leaves the order to you. A semi-automatic expert waits for you to draw the line by hand before it will trade anything. This panel covers both ends, and you stay in control of whether a trade is taken at all.

Trading from the panel

Buy or sell at market, or place a limit order, from the panel buttons. Volume, stop distance and target are all derived from current ATR and your settings, so one click produces a proportionate order on a quiet symbol and on a volatile one without you recalculating anything.

After a confirmed breakout the limit price field fills itself with the retest level of the broken line, offset by a buffer you choose in ATR. Accept it, edit it, or ignore it.

Buttons can be set to fire the moment they are clicked rather than waiting for the next incoming tick.

Trade management

A break-even step moves the stop once open profit reaches a chosen percentage of the stop distance, and a trailing stop follows price from there. Both are on by default.

An optional Parabolic SAR stop manager can replace them. It arms only after profit reaches a set multiple of ATR, parks the stop a buffer beyond the SAR dot, ratchets in one direction only, and can close the position when the dot flips to the other side.

The SAR manager is off by default. In strategy tester runs it tended to end positions before break-even and trailing had a chance to work, because both were competing to control the same stop. If you want to use it, switch the two built-in managers off first.

Stop and target distances are checked against the broker minimum stop level before an order is sent, and modifications are checked against the broker freeze level, so the panel does not push requests the server will reject.

What it draws on the chart

Trend lines are selected by quality rather than drawn on every swing. A line is kept only when it has at least a set number of touches within a tolerance expressed in ATR, so lines that happen to graze two random wicks are discarded.

A breakout is marked only when the breaking candle body reaches a chosen multiple of ATR. Ordinary noise crossing a line does not get labelled a breakout.

Demand and supply zones are built from the size of the departure move away from the zone, with limits on zone height, on how many times a zone has already been tested, and on how many zones are shown per side.

Confirmation readout

A side panel reports three standard filters on the current timeframe and on a higher timeframe of your choosing: price against a 200-period EMA, RSI with separate buy and sell thresholds, and Parabolic SAR position. Values are shown raw as well as reduced to a direction, so the readout is useful whether or not you use those filters as gates.

A second section classifies the higher timeframe into impulse, pullback or range using a fast EMA and ADX.

Automated breakout engine

The panel includes an engine that can place a pending order on a confirmed breakout without any input from you. It is enabled by default so the product can be evaluated in the Strategy Tester.

Set Enable_Auto_Pending to false if you want a manual panel only.

When it is enabled, the engine places its order at the retest of the broken level rather than at a fixed distance from the post-breakout price, holds the order for a chosen number of bars so a pullback has time to happen, and can be gated by four independent filters: RSI, Parabolic SAR and EMA200 on H1, plus a proximity check that blocks an entry pointed straight into the nearest opposing level. The trigger can be switched from breakout to Parabolic SAR flip.

About seven in ten of those pending orders filled in one-year tester runs on EURUSD. The rest expired because price did not return to the level. Switching the engine to market entry captures those missed moves and produces roughly a third more trades, but it takes a worse price on every trade; in testing that cost more than the extra trades returned, which is why waiting for the retest is the default.

Statistics

Closed trades are recorded with their maximum adverse and maximum favourable excursion expressed in ATR, grouped by higher timeframe phase, and displayed on the panel.

The same records are appended to a CSV file inside the terminal's own Files folder. Nothing is transmitted anywhere, the file never leaves your computer, and the logging can be switched off.

Settings guidance

The notes below come from Every-tick strategy tester runs at 99.90 percent modelling quality, one year, 0.01 lot. They are historical test results, not records of live trading, and one year on one symbol is a small sample.

Volume must be adapted to the instrument. The stop is sized from ATR, and gold's ATR measured in account currency is roughly nine times that of a major currency pair: the same 0.01 lot produced an average loss per trade of 22.82 on XAUUSD against 2.46 on EURUSD, and a maximum drawdown of 25 percent against 2 percent. Start on EURUSD H1 and reduce volume before moving to gold.

If you trade with the trend rather than against it, consider turning break-even and trailing off. Break-even at 120 percent of the stop protects capital well in ranging conditions, but it lifts the stop before a trending move has finished. With both off, the ratio of average win to average loss rose from 1.08 to 1.69 and the share of trades that reached the full target rose from 17 percent to 38 percent, at the cost of a lower win rate. Which you prefer depends on whether you want fewer larger wins or more frequent smaller ones.

Parameters

Risk, stops and targets. Order volume and a hard ceiling on volume, entry offset and stop distance as multiples of ATR, target as a percentage of the stop distance, break-even trigger and locked profit, magic number, order comment.

Trend lines and breakouts. Show or hide lines and breakout markers, swing pivot strength, lookback bars, minimum touches, touch tolerance in ATR, breakout body size in ATR, breakout signal mode.

Demand and supply zones. Show or hide, minimum departure move, maximum zones per side, maximum prior touches, minimum zone height.

Notifications. On-screen alert, sound with a selectable file, push notification to your mobile terminal. All three are suppressed during testing.

Smart limit. Automatic fill of the limit price from the breakout retest level, and the retest buffer in ATR.

Breakout confirmations. Enable or disable the EMA200, RSI and Parabolic SAR filters independently, with their periods and thresholds, and choose the higher timeframe used for the readout.

Stop management. Parabolic SAR manager on or off, step and maximum, bar-close or tick updating, arming distance and stop buffer in ATR, close on flip, and master switches for the built-in trailing stop and break-even.

Auto pending. Master switch, trigger mode, entry as limit or market, limit distance or retest placement, retest buffer, long-candle handling, order lifetime in bars, the four H1 gates and the opposing-level proximity check.

Requirements

MetaTrader 4. Any symbol and any timeframe; the settings were developed on H1. An account that allows the order types you intend to use. No DLL, no external libraries, no internet access, and no custom indicators to install separately.

Trying it before you buy

The free version of any Market expert cannot run on a live chart, but it can run in the Strategy Tester, and this panel is fully interactive there.

Download the free version. Open the Strategy Tester, select the panel, a symbol and H1. Tick Visual mode and start the test. Pause the visual chart. The panel appears and the buttons work.

A one-month rental is also available if you would rather try it on a live chart before committing to the unlimited version.

Notes

This is a tool for finding structure, placing orders and managing stops. It does not predict price and it makes no claim about future results. Any figures in this description or in the screenshots come from the Strategy Tester, not from live trading. Test any configuration on a demo account before using it with real money.

Questions and suggestions are welcome through the comments and the private message system on this site. Bug reports get fixed and released as updates.