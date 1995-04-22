Trendline Breakout Trade Panel MT4

Trendline Breakout Trade Panel is an on-chart assistant for MetaTrader 4. It finds the trend lines for you, marks the breakouts worth acting on, and places and manages the order from a single click.

Most trend line tools do one half of that job. An indicator draws the lines and alerts you, then leaves the order to you. A semi-automatic expert waits for you to draw the line by hand before it will trade anything. This panel covers both ends, and you stay in control of whether a trade is taken at all.

Trading from the panel

Buy or sell at market, or place a limit order, from the panel buttons. Volume, stop distance and target are all derived from current ATR and your settings, so one click produces a proportionate order on a quiet symbol and on a volatile one without you recalculating anything.

After a confirmed breakout the limit price field fills itself with the retest level of the broken line, offset by a buffer you choose in ATR. Accept it, edit it, or ignore it.

Buttons can be set to fire the moment they are clicked rather than waiting for the next incoming tick.

Trade management

A break-even step moves the stop once open profit reaches a chosen percentage of the stop distance, and a trailing stop follows price from there. Both are on by default.

An optional Parabolic SAR stop manager can replace them. It arms only after profit reaches a set multiple of ATR, parks the stop a buffer beyond the SAR dot, ratchets in one direction only, and can close the position when the dot flips to the other side.

The SAR manager is off by default. In strategy tester runs it tended to end positions before break-even and trailing had a chance to work, because both were competing to control the same stop. If you want to use it, switch the two built-in managers off first.

Stop and target distances are checked against the broker minimum stop level before an order is sent, and modifications are checked against the broker freeze level, so the panel does not push requests the server will reject.

What it draws on the chart

Trend lines are selected by quality rather than drawn on every swing. A line is kept only when it has at least a set number of touches within a tolerance expressed in ATR, so lines that happen to graze two random wicks are discarded.

A breakout is marked only when the breaking candle body reaches a chosen multiple of ATR. Ordinary noise crossing a line does not get labelled a breakout.

Demand and supply zones are built from the size of the departure move away from the zone, with limits on zone height, on how many times a zone has already been tested, and on how many zones are shown per side.

Confirmation readout

A side panel reports three standard filters on the current timeframe and on a higher timeframe of your choosing: price against a 200-period EMA, RSI with separate buy and sell thresholds, and Parabolic SAR position. Values are shown raw as well as reduced to a direction, so the readout is useful whether or not you use those filters as gates.

A second section classifies the higher timeframe into impulse, pullback or range using a fast EMA and ADX.

Automated breakout engine

The panel includes an engine that can place a pending order on a confirmed breakout without any input from you. It is enabled by default so the product can be evaluated in the Strategy Tester.

Set Enable_Auto_Pending to false if you want a manual panel only.

When it is enabled, the engine places its order at the retest of the broken level rather than at a fixed distance from the post-breakout price, holds the order for a chosen number of bars so a pullback has time to happen, and can be gated by four independent filters: RSI, Parabolic SAR and EMA200 on H1, plus a proximity check that blocks an entry pointed straight into the nearest opposing level. The trigger can be switched from breakout to Parabolic SAR flip.

About seven in ten of those pending orders filled in one-year tester runs on EURUSD. The rest expired because price did not return to the level. Switching the engine to market entry captures those missed moves and produces roughly a third more trades, but it takes a worse price on every trade; in testing that cost more than the extra trades returned, which is why waiting for the retest is the default.

Statistics

Closed trades are recorded with their maximum adverse and maximum favourable excursion expressed in ATR, grouped by higher timeframe phase, and displayed on the panel.

The same records are appended to a CSV file inside the terminal's own Files folder. Nothing is transmitted anywhere, the file never leaves your computer, and the logging can be switched off.

Settings guidance

The notes below come from Every-tick strategy tester runs at 99.90 percent modelling quality, one year, 0.01 lot. They are historical test results, not records of live trading, and one year on one symbol is a small sample.

Volume must be adapted to the instrument. The stop is sized from ATR, and gold's ATR measured in account currency is roughly nine times that of a major currency pair: the same 0.01 lot produced an average loss per trade of 22.82 on XAUUSD against 2.46 on EURUSD, and a maximum drawdown of 25 percent against 2 percent. Start on EURUSD H1 and reduce volume before moving to gold.

If you trade with the trend rather than against it, consider turning break-even and trailing off. Break-even at 120 percent of the stop protects capital well in ranging conditions, but it lifts the stop before a trending move has finished. With both off, the ratio of average win to average loss rose from 1.08 to 1.69 and the share of trades that reached the full target rose from 17 percent to 38 percent, at the cost of a lower win rate. Which you prefer depends on whether you want fewer larger wins or more frequent smaller ones.

Parameters

Risk, stops and targets. Order volume and a hard ceiling on volume, entry offset and stop distance as multiples of ATR, target as a percentage of the stop distance, break-even trigger and locked profit, magic number, order comment.

Trend lines and breakouts. Show or hide lines and breakout markers, swing pivot strength, lookback bars, minimum touches, touch tolerance in ATR, breakout body size in ATR, breakout signal mode.

Demand and supply zones. Show or hide, minimum departure move, maximum zones per side, maximum prior touches, minimum zone height.

Notifications. On-screen alert, sound with a selectable file, push notification to your mobile terminal. All three are suppressed during testing.

Smart limit. Automatic fill of the limit price from the breakout retest level, and the retest buffer in ATR.

Breakout confirmations. Enable or disable the EMA200, RSI and Parabolic SAR filters independently, with their periods and thresholds, and choose the higher timeframe used for the readout.

Stop management. Parabolic SAR manager on or off, step and maximum, bar-close or tick updating, arming distance and stop buffer in ATR, close on flip, and master switches for the built-in trailing stop and break-even.

Auto pending. Master switch, trigger mode, entry as limit or market, limit distance or retest placement, retest buffer, long-candle handling, order lifetime in bars, the four H1 gates and the opposing-level proximity check.

Requirements

MetaTrader 4. Any symbol and any timeframe; the settings were developed on H1. An account that allows the order types you intend to use. No DLL, no external libraries, no internet access, and no custom indicators to install separately.

Trying it before you buy

The free version of any Market expert cannot run on a live chart, but it can run in the Strategy Tester, and this panel is fully interactive there.

  1. Download the free version.
  2. Open the Strategy Tester, select the panel, a symbol and H1.
  3. Tick Visual mode and start the test.
  4. Pause the visual chart. The panel appears and the buttons work.

A one-month rental is also available if you would rather try it on a live chart before committing to the unlimited version.

Notes

This is a tool for finding structure, placing orders and managing stops. It does not predict price and it makes no claim about future results. Any figures in this description or in the screenshots come from the Strategy Tester, not from live trading. Test any configuration on a demo account before using it with real money.

Questions and suggestions are welcome through the comments and the private message system on this site. Bug reports get fixed and released as updates.


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Crypto_Forex MT4 指标“ RSI SPEED ”——卓越的预测工具，无需重绘。 - 该指标基于物理方程计算。RSI SPEED 是 RSI 本身的一阶导数。 - RSI SPEED 非常适合顺着主趋势方向进行剥头皮交易。 - 建议结合合适的趋势指标使用，例如 HTF MA（如图所示）。 - RSI SPEED 指标显示 RSI 本身方向变化的速度——它非常敏感。 - 建议将 RSI SPEED 指标用于动量交易策略：如果 RSI SPEED 指标的值小于 0：价格动量下降；如果 RSI SPEED 指标的值大于 0：价格动量上升。 - 指标内置移动端和 PC 端警报。 ................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Intraday Levels Advanced
Expert Lims S.L
指标
Intraday Levels shows intraday levels grid for intraday trading Shows a grid for the day levels, gives you a guide to know the trend and to measure intraday trades (stop-loss and take-profit). Parameters are: Levels Mode: Basic mode: Shows highest, lowest and middle levels. Advanced mode: Shows highest, lowest, middle and intermediate levels. Fibonacci mode: Shows session Fibonacci retracements levels. Momentum mode: Shows delayed Advanced levels to identify momentum. Smooth Period (Momentum m
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
指标
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
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Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Potential Reversal Price MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the   Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the e
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
指标
WaveTrend Oscillator MT4 是一个强大的交易指标，旨在通过识别动量变化和潜在趋势反转来增强您的市场分析。适合所有级别的交易者，这个工具提供了关于各种市场（包括 forex、加密货币和商品）的超买和超卖状态的宝贵见解。 凭借其生成准确买入和卖出信号的能力，WaveTrend Oscillator MT4 使交易者能够做出明智的决策，有效提高他们在短期和长期交易策略中的成功机会。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，允许 Expert Advisor 使用基于信号的交易策略。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的原生 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件时触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保您不会错过潜在的交易设置。 推送通知：实时推送通知发送到您的 MetaTrader 移动应用，使您能够随时监控市场状况。 电子邮件警报：在信号事件时发送电子邮件通知，即使在远
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
指标
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
No Skam
Abdulkarim Karazon
指标
无SKAM箭头指示器 无SKAM箭头指示器是一款自我优化的交易指标，旨在根据您的表现目标自动微调信号生成和TP/SL水平。 该指标无需手动测试数百个参数组合，而是搜索最适合你优化目标的设置，例如： 最低胜率 最大连败 最低交易次数 正净利润 这可以为交易者节省数小时甚至数天的手动优化时间。 该指标结合了成交量分析和价格行为，生成高质量的入场信号，同时在不同市场条件下保持一致性。 功能 > 自我优化参数 根据您的优化（TWEAK）目标自动调整信号和TP/SL设置。 >高概率条目 结合成交量和价格行为，实现可靠的交易设置。 > 自动TP和SL水平 每个信号都包含建议的止损和止损水平。 > 详细统计面板 跟踪重要表现指标，包括： 胜率 连胜 连败 总交易量 利润因子 平均RR 等...... > 100% 禁止重新涂装 信号在蜡烛关闭后永远不会移动、消失或改变。 如何使用 等待箭头信号。 指示器会自动绘制推荐的TP和SL水平。 这行就在这里。 在建议的止损和获利点设置。 等交易完成。 为什么选择NO SKAM？ 节省了无数小时的手动优化。 自动搜索更好的参数组合。
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4.38 (16)
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实用工具
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5 (2)
实用工具
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
实用工具
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
实用工具
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
实用工具
Telegram Publisher Agent 是一个附加组件，允许交易者实时向他们的 Telegram 频道和群组发送信号。通过可定制的消息、图表截图和其他功能，该工具可以帮助交易者与他们的追随者分享他们的交易见解和策略。该工具还具有亮暗主题切换的精美设计，为用户提供美观和功能性的交易体验。 Telegram Publisher Agent 旨在将您的所有交易作为信号发布在您的频道和群组中。您所要做的就是提供交易，然后 Telegram 发布商代理将为您完成所有繁重的工作，只需单击一个按钮即可将交易信号发送到您的交易渠道或群组。 电报发布代理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获得有关 EA 添加 URL ( http://autofxhub.com ) MT4/MT5 终端的通知（见屏幕截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18985 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23946 主要特点： 信号发送 - 将信号发送到用户的 Telegram 频道和组，带有可自定义的
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
Wang Yu
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
实用工具
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
实用工具
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
实用工具
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
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Gold Sunrise EA
Pakorn Hussemanakul
专家
Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD. It records the high and low of the Asian morning window, then takes one breakout per day inside a defined trading window. A liquidity filter keeps the EA out of the market when the morning range is too narrow to cover the dealing cost, so the EA does not trade every day. Gold Sunrise EA trades a morning range breakout on XAUUSD. The EA records the high and low of a morning window, then waits for a candle body to close beyond that range
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