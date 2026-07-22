AlgoWay Telegram Reporter is a free MetaTrader 5 utility that sends clear and detailed trading notifications directly to Telegram.

The utility does not open, modify, or close trades. It only monitors trading activity on the account.

It works with:

• Manual trades

• Trades opened from mobile or web terminals

• Trades opened by Expert Advisors

• Trades opened through AlgoWay

• Netting and hedging accounts

Main features

• Position opening notifications

• Entry price, volume, Stop Loss and Take Profit

• Full and partial position closing notifications

• Exit price and remaining volume after partial closing

• Profit or loss in account currency

• Result in pips for Forex symbols

• Result in points for other instruments

• Closing reason: Stop Loss, Take Profit, manual close, mobile terminal, web terminal, EA/script or Stop Out

• Stop Loss and Take Profit modification notifications with old and new values

• Pending order placement, modification and removal notifications

• Trading operation error notifications with MT5 error code and server response

• Broker server time in every notification

• Protection against running multiple copies on the same account

Magic Number filter

By default, the utility monitors trades with Magic Number 1973.

Set MagicNumber to 0 to monitor all trades on the account.

Input parameters

TelegramBotToken - Telegram bot token.

TelegramChatID - Telegram chat, group or channel ID.

MagicNumber - Magic Number filter. Set 0 to monitor all trades.

IncludeCommissionAndSwap - Include commission and swap in the displayed monetary result. Disabled by default.

SendTradeErrors - Send notifications about rejected or failed trading operations.

SendStartStopMessages - Send notifications when the utility starts or stops.

Telegram setup

Before launching the utility, add the following address to:

Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors >> Allow WebRequest for listed URL

https://api.telegram.org

Attach AlgoWay Telegram Reporter to one chart only. The utility monitors the entire trading account, not only the symbol of the selected chart.