Drawdown Protector Expert

1. Select Daily Drawdown Limit account day starting balance percentage.

2. Select Limit Reset time (broker server time).


DD Protector V1.1 is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, focusing on risk management in forex and propfirm brokers trading. It acts as a safeguard by monitoring your account's daily drawdown— the percentage decline in equity from the starting balance of the day—and automatically intervenes to prevent excessive losses. Key functionalities include:

  • Customizable Drawdown Limit: You set a maximum daily drawdown percentage (e.g., 5%) based on the account's starting balance at the reset time.
  • Trade Closure on Limit Breach: If the drawdown reaches or exceeds your set limit, the EA immediately closes all open trades to lock in the current state and stop further losses.
  • Trading Disablement: Once the limit is hit, it prevents new trades from being opened by instantly closing any that attempt to execute, effectively pausing all trading activity for the day.
  • Daily Reset with User-Defined Time: The EA resets automatically at a time you specify (e.g., midnight broker time or any custom hour/minute), recalculating the starting balance and reenabling normal trading. This ensures ongoing protection while handling trades carried over from previous days under the new daily limit.

This EA benefits traders by providing robust drawdown protection, which is crucial for preserving capital in volatile markets. It helps mitigate emotional decision-making during losing streaks, enforces discipline through automated rules, and reduces the risk of account blowouts—potentially saving significant funds over time. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it promotes sustainable trading strategies, allowing you to focus on analysis and execution while the EA handles the safety net, ultimately improving long-term profitability and peace of mind.


