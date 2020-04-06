Relations

This tool provides an intelligent method of trading SMA. It has been tested for a period of ten years on EUR/USD and shows consistent profit making capability. The amount of profit you intend to make per year depends on your investment amount. This tool is easy to use and requires no further settings. This product has been well tested on  ic marketss for 10yrs and is currently being tested on other platforms to ensure it provides consistent results. Details on its universal use will be provided as these tests come to completion.

Recommendations

  • Currency pair: EURUSD.
  • Time frame: H6 (for the most accurate results. Time frame sets automatically).
  • Minimum deposit : $1000( higher profit per day with higher deposit amount e.g $2000 or $3000).   
  • Brokers :  IC Markets and other brokers with low spreads.
  • Notice : upon purchase a tutorial with detailed information on how to use will be provided by email in case of difficulties.

Specifications:

  • Trade EURUSD
  • Automatic spread selection
  • Automatic SL protection
  • Automatic TP selection
  • Autolot selection function incorporated 
  • NOTE( lot selection depends on account balance. REFER TO USERS MANUAL OR REQUEST EXPLANATIONS BY EMAIL.)
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
  • Backtest results for 10 years available in screen shots section !
  • For any inquiries contact :WhatsApp: +237679148605 ; email:leebayem@yahoo.com 



