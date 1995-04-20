Nyxora Signal

NYXORA SIGNAL – Precision Scalping Power for XAUUSD (M1)

NYXORA SIGNAL is an advanced scalping indicator designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.
It automatically detects potential reversal zones and refines them into a precise 30-pip area, giving traders fast and accurate entries in the ultra-volatile Gold market.

Main Features

  • Auto Reversal Zone Detection – Smart algorithm that identifies and refines potential reversal areas into a consistent 30-pip zone.

  • Custom SL & TP Levels (1, 2, 3) – Fully customizable according to your preferred risk and reward ratio.

  • Real-Time Alerts – Instant notifications for entries and every TP/SL hit (Desktop + Mobile Push).

  • Built-in Backtesting Panel – Instantly view performance statistics based on your own input settings.

  • High Accuracy – With default parameters, NYXORA SIGNAL achieves up to 80% accuracy on TP1 (≈25 pips) with a 40-pip stop loss.

How It Works

NYXORA SIGNAL continuously scans the market for high-probability reversal zones using optimized logic built for Gold’s rapid movements.
Once a reversal zone is confirmed, the indicator visually marks it on the chart and automatically generates entry alerts along with the TP and SL structure.
Every signal is followed by clear notifications, ensuring you never miss an opportunity — even when you’re away from your trading terminal.

Why Choose NYXORA

  • Purpose-built for M1 Gold scalping — no confusing settings or multi-pair gimmicks.

  • Delivers speed and precision with zero lag detection.

  • Simplifies decision-making with clear visual zones and data-driven signals.

  • Includes a performance panel for quick, on-chart backtesting and optimization.


⚠️ This free version is only active until March 2026.



