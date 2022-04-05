AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4
- Утилиты
- Shammi Akter Joly
- Версия: 1.3
- Активации: 20
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4 combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background.
What truly makes this assistant unique is its Zone Recovery Hedging (ZRH) Mechanism. Unlike traditional trading that relies on Stop Loss, this system transforms losing trades into winning ones — automatically. Instead of closing a trade at a loss, ZRH opens an opposite hedge trade at a calculated distance, creating a recovery zone. As price moves within this zone, the assistant adjusts positions so that when either side is reached, all trades close together in net profit.
No one can predict the market’s next move — but with AZ Trade Recovery Assistant, even an unfavorable move can still end in profit.
What is the Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism?
The Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism is a smart trading approach that uses opposite direction trades to turn losing positions into profitable outcomes.
Instead of closing a trade at a loss, the system opens an opposite trade (a hedge) at a predefined distance with a calculated lot size. This creates a price recovery zone between both trades.
When the market eventually moves to either side of that zone, both trades are closed together — locking in a net profit.
In simple terms:
No matter which direction the market goes next, the trade cycle always ends in profit.This technique is also known as the Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy, but in this EA, it’s implemented using an advanced automated engine that handles all calculations and trade management dynamically.
What Makes It Different this Assistant
- Interactive Chart Panel – Open Buy/Sell or pending orders instantly using a clean, modern interface.
- Per-Trade Recovery Control – Each trade you open has its own recovery cycle — completely independent from others.
- Multi-Pair & Multi-Magic System – Trade and recover across multiple pairs or magic numbers simultaneously.
- Dynamic Management Tools – Built-in features include Take Profit, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and Recovery Gap control.
- No Stop Loss Needed – The smart recovery logic automatically neutralizes drawdowns and closes positions in net profit.
How It Works
- Launch the EA and choose your Magic Number and Symbol from the panel.
- Set your preferred lot size, TP, and order type (instant or pending).
- Place a trade using the BUY/SELL buttons or pending order option.
- If the market moves against your position, the Zone Recovery Engine automatically activates — opening a calculated hedge in the opposite direction with an adjusted lot size.
- Once price reaches either side of the recovery zone, all trades close in combined profit — regardless of direction.
- Whether the market trends, ranges, or reverses — your trade sequence always ends with a win.
Key Features
- Clean and responsive MT5 chart panel
- Full manual execution with automated recovery support
- Supports Forex, CFDs, Indices, Metals, and Crypto
- Works with multiple symbols and multiple Magic Numbers
- Individual recovery logic for each trade
- Optional Trailing Stop, Break Even, and Profit Target management
- Customizable lot multiplier and recovery gap
- Designed for hedging accounts only
Who Can Benefit
- Manual traders seeking drawdown protection
- Prop-firm traders needing a flexible hedge-based risk control system
- Scalpers and intraday traders who prefer visual order execution
- Anyone using the Zone Recovery concept who wants a more intuitive panel interface
Requirements
- Works only on MT5 Hedging accounts
- Ensure hedging is enabled with your broker
- Adequate free margin is required for recovery operations
- All trades must be opened through the panel to enable recovery
User Guide
User Guide - Trial version
Other's Version