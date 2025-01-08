Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid.

➡️ Key Features

Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of daily price range, or the Manual Mode, where you define the grid levels yourself for full control over spacing and structure.

Exclusive Operation Modes for Grid Setup: Unlike other robots, Autogrids EA provides multiple operation modes that allow users to configure the placement of buy and sell orders based on their trading strategy: [00] Symmetrical Hedging – Buy and sell orders positioned at the same prices for balanced exposure. [01] Spot Grid – Sell orders above and buy orders below the previous day’s close, ensuring dynamic positioning. [02] Inverted Spot Grid – Buy orders above and sell orders below the previous day’s close, reversing the standard spot grid logic. [03] Long – Focuses on buy orders, placing them above and below the previous day’s close. [04] Short – Focuses on sell orders, placing them above and below the previous day’s close.

Customizable Trade Parameters: Configure grid size, lot progression, interval spacing, and distance scaling to match your strategy and risk profile.

Smart Order Management: Automatically adjusts and maintains grid integrity, ensuring logical order placement and consistent exposure control.

Seamless Session Recovery: If the EA or MetaTrader is closed, reattaching it to the same chart with identical parameters will automatically resume management of all open positions and pending orders.

Daily Financial Summary: At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA generates a concise performance summary and sends it to your MetaTrader mobile app, providing quick insight into your current trading balance and exposure.

Versatile Asset Compatibility: Works across various markets, including Forex, stocks, and commodities.

Minimizes Overtrading Risks: Provides structured execution to prevent excessive entries based on market noise.

Optimized for Hedge Accounts: Ensures compatibility with hedging strategies, allowing effective position management.

📊 Backtest Results

From January 1st, 2025 to October 31st, 2025, Autogrids turned a $3,000 starting balance into more than $5,600 in net profit with Symmetrical Hedging mode, achieving a Profit Factor of 1.75 with a 99% backtest quality. During this period, it maintained a stable and consistent balance curve, executing over 3,100 trades with an average of 89% win rate and a Recovery Factor of 1.25, confirming its resilience and precision in varying market conditions. After months of development, testing, and optimization, the results speak for themselves.

💥 Special Offer

Only $300 for a lifetime license!