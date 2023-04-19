Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Плавающие окна графиков и .Net библиотеки в MQL5 - страница 145
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Ни в какие ворота
Папка Config:
Папка Config:
Быстрее F5+ESC.
Ни в какие ворота
Кстати да, продолжительность компиляции за последнее время как-то выросла. Даже при Optimize=0, в старых билдах например было менее 2 секунд, теперь 5-6 секунд.
И ещё неприятный момент. Никак не кэшируются результаты предыдущей компиляции. Даже когда мы ничего не меняя в исходниках повторно нажимаем "Компилировать", то процесс идёт с чистого листа. Хорошо бы доработать этот момент.
I (b1981) have run an EA in the Debugger with real quotes (Ctrl+F5) and after the first Position was opened I checked the position history. But at this time no closed position can exist. The EA has just opened the first position which is still open:
As you can see the functions for History.. have found the open position:
BTW this PlaySound("connect.wav"); causes an Error 5019: File not found in the Debugger
I (b1981) have run an EA in the Debugger with real quotes (Ctrl+F5) and after the first Position was opened I checked the position history. But at this time no closed position can exist. The EA has just opened the first position which is still open:
As you can see the functions for History.. have found the open position:
Вы совсем не понимаете, что такое позиции и ордера.
Вы совсем не понимаете, что такое позиции и ордера.
?? In the reference I read that POSITION_TICKET is the ticket of the position while POSITION_IDENTIFIER is the ID of the order. So I assume that HistoryOrdersGetTicket returns the ticket of closed orders.
But if theses function do not distinguish between Order and Position - does it mean that the only way to get closed positions by checking - what? I can't find something like ORDER_TIME_CLOSED and every open position has an ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT.
The naming of order, deal, and position is quite confusing as - I guess due to the history - they are mixed up every now and then.
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Баг компилятора: ambiguous call to overloaded function with the same parameters (шаблоны с указателями)
Alexey Navoykov, 2019.02.08 12:42
Ошибка компилятора. Не может определиться между шаблонами, хотя неоднозначности тут нет. В верхнем шаблоне указатель a должен быть неконстантным. В C++ всё работает.
И ещё один давний баг, который я когда-то выкладывал, но видимо он остался незамеченным:
const здесь относится к переменной, а не к типу указателя. Т.е. шаблон должен раскрываться в:
а вместо этого раскрывается в:
Если же объявить шаблон в альтернативном виде:
то компилятор вообще выдаёт ошибку 'f' - cannot to apply template , т.е. даже не может вызвать такой шаблон.
?? In the reference I read that POSITION_TICKET is the ticket of the position while POSITION_IDENTIFIER is the ID of the order. So I assume that HistoryOrdersGetTicket returns the ticket of closed orders.
But if theses function do not distinguish between Order and Position - does it mean that the only way to get closed positions by checking - what? I can't find something like ORDER_TIME_CLOSED and every open position has an ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT.
The naming of order, deal, and position is quite confusing as - I guess due to the history - they are mixed up every now and then.
Вам лучше почитать вводные статьи по MT5.