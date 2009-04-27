CodeBaseРазделы
Индикаторы

MAX_STOPS_MULTI a multime with alert trend follower - индикатор для MetaTrader 4

maxiim
Просмотров:
9423
Рейтинг:
(2)
Опубликован:
Обновлен:
As promised this is the evolution of my indicator MAX_SC that is required. In other words, you cannot use this indicator without MAX_SC v1.1 The differences. Well this new indicator is multiframe so you can show in one chart more informations relative to different timeframes. So, bigger timeframe are the main guidelines for enter and exit from the market and minor timeframe can help us to find better moments for this operations. More then previous here now there is an alert for possible breakout.


Have fun.

Massimo



