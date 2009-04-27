Ставь лайки и следи за новостями
Поставь на него ссылку - пусть другие тоже оценят
Оцени его работу в терминале MetaTrader 5
MAX_STOPS_MULTI a multime with alert trend follower - индикатор для MetaTrader 4
- Просмотров:
- 9423
- Рейтинг:
-
- Опубликован:
- Обновлен:
- Нужен робот или индикатор на основе этого кода? Закажите его на бирже фрилансеров Перейти на биржу
As promised this is the evolution of my indicator MAX_SC that is required. In other words, you cannot use this indicator without MAX_SC v1.1 The differences. Well this new indicator is multiframe so you can show in one chart more informations relative to different timeframes. So, bigger timeframe are the main guidelines for enter and exit from the market and minor timeframe can help us to find better moments for this operations. More then previous here now there is an alert for possible breakout.
Have fun.
Massimo
Изменение силы тренда.Digital Filters без DLL
Универсальный цифровой фильтр, не требующий внешних DLL.
Данный советник сгенерирован и оттестирован программой "Stock Strategies Builder 5". Машинная реализация может находить профитные стратегии не хуже человека.HlopMaster 2.6
Грааль для тестера