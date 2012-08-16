EDIT: I have implemented the changes suggested by deVries below - these are the revised indicators.



I had need of a fib tool a little more flexible than the one that comes with MT4. Many contributors have made a great many attempts to solve this but none of the ones that I have found did exactly what I needed so I created this.

It sits on your chart as an indicator and when you need a fib you just draw a trendline where you want to see the fib and rename the trendline. You can chose which fib lines to display and what colors, thickness and style each fib line is.



As you adjust the trendline the fib levels recalculate.

To use:



Place indicator on your chart. You can place multiple copies of the indi if you make each TrendName value unique (i.e Fib1, Fib2, Fib3, etc).



Draw a trendline where you want the Fibonacci levels calculated (same as you would with the MT4 fib retracement tool). Open the trendline properties box and name the trendline the same as the TrendName i.e. "Fib1".

Fib levels will calculate on next tick or you can refresh your chart.

To make changes open the Fibo_Independence indicator properties box and make adjustments

You can choose which levels to display, what color each of the lines are, what width each of the lines are, and what style each of the lines are all without redrawing the fib.

To make any of the settings the "default" make changes in MetaEditor and then compile the indicator again.

Also I have a companion indicator I might as put up here as well. (see pictures below)



Fibo_Independence E – works same as Fib_Independence except it marks external fib retracements on the trend line length i.e. 161.8%. (Open the trendline properties box and name the trendline "FibE1".)

Notes: the trendlines must be named the same as the name at TrendName in the properties of the indicator so that the indicator will find the correct line.



At the beginning of the text label there is a notation to tell you which indicator created which line.

To save default settings for running multiples of the indicator just make a template with the settings.



Fibo_Independence



Fibo_Independence E





