Rasekh Amiri

Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
2 comentários
Confiabilidade
29 semanas
3 / 16K USD
crescimento desde 2025 457%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
605
Negociações com lucro:
332 (54.87%)
Negociações com perda:
273 (45.12%)
Melhor negociação:
134.29 USD
Pior negociação:
-115.55 USD
Lucro bruto:
8 862.64 USD (651 046 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 931.01 USD (329 397 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (730.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
776.98 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
19.60%
Depósito máximo carregado:
68.38%
Último negócio:
3 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.49
Negociações longas:
328 (54.21%)
Negociações curtas:
277 (45.79%)
Fator de lucro:
1.49
Valor esperado:
4.85 USD
Lucro médio:
26.69 USD
Perda média:
-21.73 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
17 (-390.26 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-390.26 USD (17)
Crescimento mensal:
7.52%
Previsão anual:
91.20%
Algotrading:
62%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
394.11 USD
Máximo:
451.40 USD (16.64%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
40.45% (394.11 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 557
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 168K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +134.29 USD
Pior negociação: -116 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 17
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +730.18 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -390.26 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.06 × 187
67 mais ...
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal focuses exclusively on trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:
• Previously traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now fully dedicated to XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
• Early account drawdown of 40% was due to diversified exposure. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
 Every position is opened with a Stop Loss.
• No Martingale, no Grid.
• Recommended: Raw spread account, minimum deposit $500.
• Monthly profit withdrawals are part of the risk-management plan.

Important Reminder:
Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital responsibly.

If you’re satisfied with the signal, a quick review would mean a lot and helps others discover it.

Glad to have you here — let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

Classificação Média:
sajad mohseni
33
sajad mohseni 2025.12.03 18:36  (modificado 2025.12.04 20:55) 
 

joined recently. the trader sometimes opens several positions, but it’s managed well. hopefully he keeps up the same work 🤞

Babak Akbarzadeh
33
Babak Akbarzadeh 2025.11.28 14:08 
 

Good, consistent gold signal with proper risk management — no complaints so far.

2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
