Moedas / XLK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
XLK: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
276.15 USD 4.69 (1.73%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XLK para hoje mudou para 1.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 273.62 e o mais alto foi 276.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLK Notícias
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- S&P 500 a 6.600 pode ser apenas uma ’parada técnica’ antes de continuar subindo
- S&P 500 at 6,600 may just be a ’pit-stop’ before continuing higher: Piper
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Another Strong Week For Stocks
- The Market Is Scaling The Wall Of Worry
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- AMZY: Understanding The Strategy And Suitability Of This High-Yielding ETF (AMZY)
- What You're Not Hearing About September's Bad Reputation
- XLK: No Reason To Sell A Stake In Tech, More Gains Are Ahead (NYSEARCA:XLK)
- With Nvidia Showing Signs Of Cracking, SMH And Other Popular ETFs Are Vulnerable (SMH)
- Wall Street Roundup: Jobs Data, Gold Highs, AI + Tariff Impact
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: XLK ETF and SoFi Technologies
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- September Swoon: Is a Big Sell-Off Imminent?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook Aug 2025 - Order Is Restored, For Now
- 11 Ways To Profit From Nvidia, Regardless Of What Happens From Here (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Faixa diária
273.62 276.93
Faixa anual
172.46 276.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 271.46
- Open
- 274.84
- Bid
- 276.15
- Ask
- 276.45
- Low
- 273.62
- High
- 276.93
- Volume
- 26.660 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.73%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.12%
- Mudança anual
- 22.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh