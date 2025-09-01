Divisas / XLK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
XLK: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
271.46 USD 0.89 (0.33%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XLK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 268.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 272.52.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLK News
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- S&P 500 a 6,600 podría ser solo una ’parada’ antes de seguir subiendo: Piper
- S&P 500 en 6.600 podría ser solo una ’parada técnica’ antes de seguir subiendo: Piper
- S&P 500 at 6,600 may just be a ’pit-stop’ before continuing higher: Piper
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Another Strong Week For Stocks
- The Market Is Scaling The Wall Of Worry
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- AMZY: Understanding The Strategy And Suitability Of This High-Yielding ETF (AMZY)
- What You're Not Hearing About September's Bad Reputation
- XLK: No Reason To Sell A Stake In Tech, More Gains Are Ahead (NYSEARCA:XLK)
- With Nvidia Showing Signs Of Cracking, SMH And Other Popular ETFs Are Vulnerable (SMH)
- Wall Street Roundup: Jobs Data, Gold Highs, AI + Tariff Impact
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: XLK ETF and SoFi Technologies
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- September Swoon: Is a Big Sell-Off Imminent?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook Aug 2025 - Order Is Restored, For Now
Rango diario
268.65 272.52
Rango anual
172.46 274.13
- Cierres anteriores
- 272.35
- Open
- 272.11
- Bid
- 271.46
- Ask
- 271.76
- Low
- 268.65
- High
- 272.52
- Volumen
- 12.747 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.33%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 31.84%
- Cambio anual
- 20.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B