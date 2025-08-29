Currencies / XLK
XLK: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
272.35 USD 0.97 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XLK exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 272.04 and at a high of 274.13.
Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
272.04 274.13
Year Range
172.46 274.13
- Previous Close
- 273.32
- Open
- 274.00
- Bid
- 272.35
- Ask
- 272.65
- Low
- 272.04
- High
- 274.13
- Volume
- 20.251 K
- Daily Change
- -0.35%
- Month Change
- 5.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.27%
- Year Change
- 21.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev