QuotesSections
Currencies / XLK
Back to US Stock Market

XLK: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology

272.35 USD 0.97 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLK exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 272.04 and at a high of 274.13.

Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLK News

Daily Range
272.04 274.13
Year Range
172.46 274.13
Previous Close
273.32
Open
274.00
Bid
272.35
Ask
272.65
Low
272.04
High
274.13
Volume
20.251 K
Daily Change
-0.35%
Month Change
5.71%
6 Months Change
32.27%
Year Change
21.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev