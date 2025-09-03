QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / XLK
Tornare a Azioni

XLK: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology

278.81 USD 2.66 (0.96%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XLK ha avuto una variazione del 0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 276.34 e ad un massimo di 279.18.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
276.34 279.18
Intervallo Annuale
172.46 279.18
Chiusura Precedente
276.15
Apertura
276.98
Bid
278.81
Ask
279.11
Minimo
276.34
Massimo
279.18
Volume
12.110 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.96%
Variazione Mensile
8.22%
Variazione Semestrale
35.41%
Variazione Annuale
23.87%
21 settembre, domenica