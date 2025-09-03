Valute / XLK
XLK: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
278.81 USD 2.66 (0.96%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XLK ha avuto una variazione del 0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 276.34 e ad un massimo di 279.18.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
276.34 279.18
Intervallo Annuale
172.46 279.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 276.15
- Apertura
- 276.98
- Bid
- 278.81
- Ask
- 279.11
- Minimo
- 276.34
- Massimo
- 279.18
- Volume
- 12.110 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.87%
21 settembre, domenica