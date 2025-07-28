Moedas / WVE
WVE: Wave Life Sciences Ltd
6.94 USD 0.14 (2.06%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WVE para hoje mudou para 2.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.80 e o mais alto foi 7.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Wave Life Sciences Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WVE Notícias
Faixa diária
6.80 7.03
Faixa anual
5.28 16.74
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.80
- Open
- 6.81
- Bid
- 6.94
- Ask
- 7.24
- Low
- 6.80
- High
- 7.03
- Volume
- 2.002 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -26.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.26%
- Mudança anual
- -15.16%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh