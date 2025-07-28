Valute / WVE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WVE: Wave Life Sciences Ltd
6.89 USD 0.07 (1.01%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WVE ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.77 e ad un massimo di 7.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WVE News
- 3 Promising Genomics & Synthetic Biology Stocks in Spotlight in 2025
- Wave Life Sciences stock price target lowered to $16 at Jones Trading
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Positive RestorAATion-2 Clinical Data Update Conference
- WAVE Life Sciences stock maintains Outperform rating at Raymond James
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Leerink Partners raises WAVE Life Sciences stock price target to $26 on AATD data
- Why Is GSK Partner Wave Life Sciences Stock Trading Lower On Wednesday? - WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Campbell's Earnings Top Estimates - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:WVE)
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Dollar Tree Post Upbeat Earnings - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD), Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)
- Wave Life Sciences stock tumbles after WVE-006 trial update
- Wave Life Sciences reports promising data for AATD treatment
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- Tan Aik Na sells Wave Life Sciences (WVE) shares for $194k
- Wave Life Sciences director Henry sells $85k in shares
- Wave Life Sciences stock initiated with Buy rating by Canaccord
- This AeroVironment Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO), Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV)
- Wave (WVE) Q2 Revenue Drops 56%
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- This MongoDB Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.77 7.08
Intervallo Annuale
5.28 16.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.96
- Apertura
- 6.99
- Bid
- 6.89
- Ask
- 7.19
- Minimo
- 6.77
- Massimo
- 7.08
- Volume
- 3.165 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- -27.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.77%
20 settembre, sabato