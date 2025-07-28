QuotazioniSezioni
WVE: Wave Life Sciences Ltd

6.89 USD 0.07 (1.01%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WVE ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.77 e ad un massimo di 7.08.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.77 7.08
Intervallo Annuale
5.28 16.74
Chiusura Precedente
6.96
Apertura
6.99
Bid
6.89
Ask
7.19
Minimo
6.77
Massimo
7.08
Volume
3.165 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.01%
Variazione Mensile
-27.32%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.90%
Variazione Annuale
-15.77%
