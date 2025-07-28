通貨 / WVE
WVE: Wave Life Sciences Ltd
6.96 USD 0.16 (2.35%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WVEの今日の為替レートは、2.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.80の安値と7.03の高値で取引されました。
Wave Life Sciences Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WVE News
- 3 Promising Genomics & Synthetic Biology Stocks in Spotlight in 2025
- Wave Life Sciences stock price target lowered to $16 at Jones Trading
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Positive RestorAATion-2 Clinical Data Update Conference
- WAVE Life Sciences stock maintains Outperform rating at Raymond James
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Leerink Partners raises WAVE Life Sciences stock price target to $26 on AATD data
- Why Is GSK Partner Wave Life Sciences Stock Trading Lower On Wednesday? - WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Campbell's Earnings Top Estimates - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:WVE)
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Dollar Tree Post Upbeat Earnings - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD), Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)
- Wave Life Sciences stock tumbles after WVE-006 trial update
- Wave Life Sciences reports promising data for AATD treatment
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- Tan Aik Na sells Wave Life Sciences (WVE) shares for $194k
- Wave Life Sciences director Henry sells $85k in shares
- Wave Life Sciences stock initiated with Buy rating by Canaccord
- This AeroVironment Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO), Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV)
- Wave (WVE) Q2 Revenue Drops 56%
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- This MongoDB Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
1日のレンジ
6.80 7.03
1年のレンジ
5.28 16.74
- 以前の終値
- 6.80
- 始値
- 6.81
- 買値
- 6.96
- 買値
- 7.26
- 安値
- 6.80
- 高値
- 7.03
- 出来高
- 3.858 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -26.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.01%
- 1年の変化
- -14.91%
