Moedas / VOO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VOO: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
608.94 USD 2.80 (0.46%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VOO para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 607.08 e o mais alto foi 611.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOO Notícias
- Just 10 ETFs Dominate 31% Of The Entire Market — Is It Dangerous?
- If The Economy Is So Good....
- Quarterly Earnings: Signal Vs. Noise, Cost Vs. Benefit
- Fed Pivots: What The Rate Cut Means For Bonds, Gold, And AI Stocks
- AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Skyrockets
- The Stage Is Set For A Sizeable Equity Market Pullback
- Quarterly Vs. Semiannual Reporting: Revisiting Trump’s Controversial Proposal
- Recession, Inflation, Or Goldilocks - What's Your Bet?
- No, Wait, They Cut Rates?
- September FOMC: Fed Delivers First Cut Since 2024, But Tone Stays Firm (NDX)
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- The Fed's Big Decision
- This Fed Meeting Must Have Been A Circus
- Federal Reserve Resumes Rate Cuts, Extends Inflation Runway
- Fed Cuts 25bp And Signals Just Three More Will Be Enough
- Federal Reserve Moves... Down 25 Basis Points
- Remember The 4 Most Dangerous Words: It’s Different This Time (DJI)
- What Powell Did And Didn't Say At The Fed Meeting (SPX)
- My Magnificent Seven Of Dividend Growth (2022–2025)
- High Hopes From Central Banks
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- The Federal Reserve Is In The Hot Seat Today As Stagflation Risk Lurks
- Consumers Keep Spending, No Recession On The Horizon
- Welcome To The Macro Bermuda Triangle And Its New Currents (SP500)
Faixa diária
607.08 611.28
Faixa anual
442.80 611.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 606.14
- Open
- 608.55
- Bid
- 608.94
- Ask
- 609.24
- Low
- 607.08
- High
- 611.28
- Volume
- 10.444 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.46%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.86%
- Mudança anual
- 15.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh