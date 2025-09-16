货币 / VOO
VOO: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
606.14 USD 0.61 (0.10%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VOO汇率已更改-0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点601.62和高点608.32进行交易。
关注Vanguard S&P 500 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
601.62 608.32
年范围
442.80 608.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 606.75
- 开盘价
- 606.83
- 卖价
- 606.14
- 买价
- 606.44
- 最低价
- 601.62
- 最高价
- 608.32
- 交易量
- 9.733 K
- 日变化
- -0.10%
- 月变化
- 3.43%
- 6个月变化
- 18.31%
- 年变化
- 15.00%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B