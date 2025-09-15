QuotesSections
Currencies / VOO
VOO: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

606.75 USD 0.87 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VOO exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 606.11 and at a high of 608.42.

Follow Vanguard S&P 500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
606.11 608.42
Year Range
442.80 608.42
Previous Close
607.62
Open
608.18
Bid
606.75
Ask
607.05
Low
606.11
High
608.42
Volume
7.799 K
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
3.53%
6 Months Change
18.43%
Year Change
15.12%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev