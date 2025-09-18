Valute / VOO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VOO: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
611.80 USD 2.86 (0.47%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VOO ha avuto una variazione del 0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 608.85 e ad un massimo di 612.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOO News
- The 1-Minute Market Report, September 21, 2025
- All-Time Highs Are Not Necessarily Reasons To Sell
- Weekly Indicators: The Surprising Rebound In Manufacturing Continues
- The Real Winner Of Rate Cuts
- Federal Reserve Watch: Has The Fed Changed Directions?
- DXY: Post-FOMC US Dollar Surge Shifts Global Markets (undefined:DXY)
- Fed Abandons Its New Monetary Policy Framework With 25 Basis Point Rate Cut
- I'm Raising Cash: 5 Warning Signs Of A Market Bubble Are Here (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Key Factoids Point To How Overvalued The Nasdaq Has Become
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- Fed Cuts Could Spark A Surge In The 10-Year Yield
- The Current Round Of Rate Cuts Will Likely Spur The Global De-Dollarization Trend (US10Y)
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- Expect Interest Rates To Plunge As We Barrel Toward A Recession (SP500)
- Breaking Down The Bearish Narrative
- UIVM: This Hidden Dividend ETF Has Quietly Beaten The S&P 500 (NASDAQ:UIVM)
- Trouble In Paradise: Long-Term Rates Are Rising
- Just 10 ETFs Dominate 31% Of The Entire Market — Is It Dangerous?
- If The Economy Is So Good....
- Quarterly Earnings: Signal Vs. Noise, Cost Vs. Benefit
- Fed Pivots: What The Rate Cut Means For Bonds, Gold, And AI Stocks
- AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Skyrockets
- The Stage Is Set For A Sizeable Equity Market Pullback
- Quarterly Vs. Semiannual Reporting: Revisiting Trump’s Controversial Proposal
Intervallo Giornaliero
608.85 612.67
Intervallo Annuale
442.80 612.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 608.94
- Apertura
- 610.63
- Bid
- 611.80
- Ask
- 612.10
- Minimo
- 608.85
- Massimo
- 612.67
- Volume
- 9.306 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.08%
21 settembre, domenica