Moedas / VNQ
VNQ: Vanguard Real Estate ETF
92.26 USD 0.19 (0.21%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VNQ para hoje mudou para 0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 91.94 e o mais alto foi 92.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Real Estate ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNQ Notícias
Faixa diária
91.94 92.64
Faixa anual
76.92 99.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 92.07
- Open
- 92.10
- Bid
- 92.26
- Ask
- 92.56
- Low
- 91.94
- High
- 92.64
- Volume
- 5.168 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.40%
- Mudança anual
- -5.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh