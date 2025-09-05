通貨 / VNQ
VNQ: Vanguard Real Estate ETF
92.26 USD 0.19 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VNQの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.94の安値と92.64の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Real Estate ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VNQ News
1日のレンジ
91.94 92.64
1年のレンジ
76.92 99.19
- 以前の終値
- 92.07
- 始値
- 92.10
- 買値
- 92.26
- 買値
- 92.56
- 安値
- 91.94
- 高値
- 92.64
- 出来高
- 5.168 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.40%
- 1年の変化
- -5.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K