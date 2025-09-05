Currencies / VNQ
VNQ: Vanguard Real Estate ETF
92.05 USD 0.21 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VNQ exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.83 and at a high of 92.49.
Follow Vanguard Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VNQ News
- As inflows to U.S. stocks crest to biggest in more than a year, Bank of America says it’s time to ‘chase the laggards’
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- National Storage Affiliates: Fed Rate Cuts May Bring Long-Awaited Turnaround (NYSE:NSA)
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Builder Confidence Low, Future Expectations Hit 6-Month High
- Opinion: Wall Street hates REITs — why that might be good news for you
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Curveballs: U.S. Labor And Construction Activity Slows
- What If Everyone Is Wrong About REITs? Here's My Contrarian View
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- New Home Prices Drop Closer To Affordability
- Major Asset Classes Posting Across-The-Board Gains In 2025
- Deep Undervaluation Makes SEGRO A Potential Acquisition Target (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Buffett Bets On Real Estate: New Holdings Revealed At Berkshire Hathaway
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- REITs Vs. Bonds In Retirement
Daily Range
91.83 92.49
Year Range
76.92 99.19
- Previous Close
- 92.26
- Open
- 92.33
- Bid
- 92.05
- Ask
- 92.35
- Low
- 91.83
- High
- 92.49
- Volume
- 2.890 K
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.16%
- Year Change
- -5.81%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K