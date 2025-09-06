Valute / VNQ
VNQ: Vanguard Real Estate ETF
91.69 USD 0.57 (0.62%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VNQ ha avuto una variazione del -0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.66 e ad un massimo di 92.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Real Estate ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
91.66 92.49
Intervallo Annuale
76.92 99.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 92.26
- Apertura
- 92.33
- Bid
- 91.69
- Ask
- 91.99
- Minimo
- 91.66
- Massimo
- 92.49
- Volume
- 4.323 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.18%
21 settembre, domenica