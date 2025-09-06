QuotazioniSezioni
VNQ: Vanguard Real Estate ETF

91.69 USD 0.57 (0.62%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VNQ ha avuto una variazione del -0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.66 e ad un massimo di 92.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Real Estate ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
91.66 92.49
Intervallo Annuale
76.92 99.19
Chiusura Precedente
92.26
Apertura
92.33
Bid
91.69
Ask
91.99
Minimo
91.66
Massimo
92.49
Volume
4.323 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.62%
Variazione Mensile
0.49%
Variazione Semestrale
0.77%
Variazione Annuale
-6.18%
21 settembre, domenica