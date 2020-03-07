CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / TEAM
TEAM: Atlassian Corporation - Class A

172.25 USD 0.21 (0.12%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do TEAM para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 171.23 e o mais alto foi 176.87.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Atlassian Corporation - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TEAM Notícias

TEAM on the Community Forum

Faixa diária
171.23 176.87
Faixa anual
155.37 326.00
Fechamento anterior
172.04
Open
173.99
Bid
172.25
Ask
172.55
Low
171.23
High
176.87
Volume
4.275 K
Mudança diária
0.12%
Mudança mensal
-1.20%
Mudança de 6 meses
-18.43%
Mudança anual
5.37%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh