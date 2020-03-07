Moedas / TEAM
TEAM: Atlassian Corporation - Class A
172.25 USD 0.21 (0.12%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TEAM para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 171.23 e o mais alto foi 176.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Atlassian Corporation - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TEAM on the Community Forum
Faixa diária
171.23 176.87
Faixa anual
155.37 326.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 172.04
- Open
- 173.99
- Bid
- 172.25
- Ask
- 172.55
- Low
- 171.23
- High
- 176.87
- Volume
- 4.275 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.43%
- Mudança anual
- 5.37%
