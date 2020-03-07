通貨 / TEAM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TEAM: Atlassian Corporation - Class A
169.63 USD 2.62 (1.52%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TEAMの今日の為替レートは、-1.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり168.11の安値と175.70の高値で取引されました。
Atlassian Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TEAM News
- Atlassian to acquire DX for $1 billion to measure AI impact
- アトラシアン、AI起業家ジェイソン・ワーナーを取締役に任命
- Atlassian appoints AI entrepreneur Jason Warner to board of directors
- Figma Drops 29% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the FIG Stock?
- McDonald’s adds two new executives to the leadership team
- QQQ ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Will Weakening Net Dollar Retention Slow MNDY's Enterprise Gains?
- Forget Chatbots: Atlassian’s Real AI Play Is The Browser (NASDAQ:TEAM)
- Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- アトラシアン、ゴールドマン・サックス会議でAIと企業戦略を強調
- Atlassian at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Enterprise Focus
- アトラシアンのキャノン・ブルックスCEO、134万ドル相当の株式を売却
- ファークァー・スコット、アトラシアン（TEAM）の株式を13.5億円相当売却
- Atlassian’s Cannon-Brookes sells $1.34m in shares
- Farquhar Scott sells Atlassian (TEAM) shares worth $1.35 million
- グーゲンハイム、AIの普及がアトラシアンとGitLabの成長を後押しすると強気見通し
- Guggenheim bullish on Atlassian and GitLab as AI adoption to fuel growth
- MNDY's Spending Surge Intensifies: Is Margin Expansion at Risk?
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Atlassian stock
- Atlassian shares jump as data center phaseout expected to boost cloud growth
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- QQQ ETF News, 9/9/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Atlassian to Buy The Browser Company in $610 Million Deal
- QQQ ETF News, 9/8/2025 - TipRanks.com
TEAM on the Community Forum
TEAMの取引アプリ
Xeeru AI synthetic index bot
David Jose Lopez Onate
Works only in Crash 300 on Deriv Broker, Timeframe M1 Xe eru is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading software developed in Python and mql5 for Deriv MT5 designed to profit in Crash 300 Index using sophisticated mathematical and statistical models of prediction and probability, implementing the fascinating power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). xeeru.com Our way of dealing with the market is radically different from the majority of commercial trading systems which are based mostly on linear la
TepuyFX Martingale
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
TEPUY FX MARTINGALE IS A BOT CREATED BY A GROUP OF EXPERIENCED TRADERS IN FOREX MARKET, IT WORKS MULTICURRENCY HOWEVER, IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE LICENSE, WE RECOMEND TO STICK TO THE PLAN CREATED AND DESINGNED BY THE TEAM. WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE SET FILES NEEDED. RECOMENDATIONS: 1- USING CENTS ACCOUNTS IS THE BEST WAY TO RUN THE PORTFOLIO 2- USE MT5 ACCOUNTS WITH 1000 TRADES LIMIT (OPEN TRADES LIMIT) 3- THE MORE LEVERAGE THE BETTER 4- ASK ANY QUESTION TO THE SUPPORT TEAM
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Ninja Wolf Robot GMT
Mohammed Mahajna
3.7 (20)
------------------------------so important : please adjust the (shift hour inputs ) based on you broker gmt time ---------------- https://t.me/NinjaWolfRobot Telegram channel 4 copies left for 449$ next price 549$ FINAL PRICE : 3499$ checkout the new two robots from IROBOT TEAM here : SHARK and INFERNO Robots https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68110 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68914 the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions. it's in a real account fo
1日のレンジ
168.11 175.70
1年のレンジ
155.37 326.00
- 以前の終値
- 172.25
- 始値
- 174.78
- 買値
- 169.63
- 買値
- 169.93
- 安値
- 168.11
- 高値
- 175.70
- 出来高
- 5.342 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -19.67%
- 1年の変化
- 3.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K