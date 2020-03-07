QuotesSections
Currencies / TEAM
Back to US Stock Market

TEAM: Atlassian Corporation - Class A

175.11 USD 1.24 (0.71%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TEAM exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.52 and at a high of 175.96.

Follow Atlassian Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TEAM News

TEAM on the Community Forum

Trading Applications for TEAM

Xeeru AI synthetic index bot
David Jose Lopez Onate
Experts
Works only in Crash 300 on Deriv Broker, Timeframe M1 Xe eru   is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading software developed in Python and mql5 for Deriv MT5 designed to profit in Crash 300 Index using sophisticated mathematical and statistical models of prediction and probability, implementing the fascinating power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). xeeru.com   Our way of dealing with the market  is radically different from the majority of commercial trading systems which are based mostly on linear la
TepuyFX Martingale
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Experts
TEPUY FX MARTINGALE IS A BOT CREATED BY A GROUP OF EXPERIENCED TRADERS IN FOREX MARKET, IT WORKS MULTICURRENCY HOWEVER, IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE LICENSE, WE RECOMEND TO STICK TO THE PLAN CREATED AND DESINGNED BY THE TEAM. WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE SET FILES NEEDED.  RECOMENDATIONS:  1- USING CENTS ACCOUNTS IS THE BEST WAY TO RUN THE PORTFOLIO 2- USE MT5 ACCOUNTS WITH 1000 TRADES LIMIT (OPEN TRADES LIMIT)  3- THE MORE LEVERAGE THE BETTER 4- ASK ANY QUESTION TO THE SUPPORT TEAM
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Ninja Wolf Robot GMT
Mohammed Mahajna
3.7 (20)
Experts
------------------------------so important : please adjust the (shift hour inputs ) based on you broker gmt time ---------------- https://t.me/NinjaWolfRobot  Telegram channel  4 copies left for 449$  next price 549$ FINAL PRICE : 3499$  checkout the new two robots from IROBOT TEAM here :  SHARK and INFERNO Robots  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68110 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68914 the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions. it's in   a real account fo
Daily Range
171.52 175.96
Year Range
155.37 326.00
Previous Close
173.87
Open
174.73
Bid
175.11
Ask
175.41
Low
171.52
High
175.96
Volume
1.440 K
Daily Change
0.71%
Month Change
0.44%
6 Months Change
-17.08%
Year Change
7.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%