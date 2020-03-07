Currencies / TEAM
TEAM: Atlassian Corporation - Class A
175.11 USD 1.24 (0.71%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TEAM exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.52 and at a high of 175.96.
Follow Atlassian Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TEAM News
TEAM on the Community Forum
Daily Range
171.52 175.96
Year Range
155.37 326.00
- Previous Close
- 173.87
- Open
- 174.73
- Bid
- 175.11
- Ask
- 175.41
- Low
- 171.52
- High
- 175.96
- Volume
- 1.440 K
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.08%
- Year Change
- 7.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%