货币 / TEAM
TEAM: Atlassian Corporation - Class A
172.04 USD 1.83 (1.05%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TEAM汇率已更改-1.05%。当日，交易品种以低点171.35和高点175.96进行交易。
关注Atlassian Corporation - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TEAM新闻
- Figma Drops 29% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the FIG Stock?
- QQQ ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Will Weakening Net Dollar Retention Slow MNDY's Enterprise Gains?
- Forget Chatbots: Atlassian’s Real AI Play Is The Browser (NASDAQ:TEAM)
- Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- 高盛会议上的Atlassian：AI和企业战略成焦点
- Atlassian at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Enterprise Focus
- Atlassian联合创始人Cannon-Brookes出售价值134万美元股票
- Farquhar Scott出售价值135万美元的Atlassian (TEAM)股票
- Atlassian’s Cannon-Brookes sells $1.34m in shares
- Farquhar Scott sells Atlassian (TEAM) shares worth $1.35 million
- Guggenheim bullish on Atlassian and GitLab as AI adoption to fuel growth
- MNDY's Spending Surge Intensifies: Is Margin Expansion at Risk?
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Atlassian stock
- Atlassian shares jump as data center phaseout expected to boost cloud growth
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
- QQQ ETF News, 9/9/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Atlassian to Buy The Browser Company in $610 Million Deal
- QQQ ETF News, 9/8/2025 - TipRanks.com
- OpenAI reorganizes research team behind ChatGPT’s personality
- OpenAI hires the team behind Xcode coding assistant Alex
- Guidewire Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Stock Surges
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Buy by Canaccord Genuity
- William Blair reiterates Outperform rating on Atlassian stock
TEAM on the Community Forum
TEAM交易应用程序
Xeeru AI synthetic index bot
David Jose Lopez Onate
Works only in Crash 300 on Deriv Broker, Timeframe M1 Xe eru is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading software developed in Python and mql5 for Deriv MT5 designed to profit in Crash 300 Index using sophisticated mathematical and statistical models of prediction and probability, implementing the fascinating power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). xeeru.com Our way of dealing with the market is radically different from the majority of commercial trading systems which are based mostly on linear la
TepuyFX Martingale
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
TEPUY FX MARTINGALE IS A BOT CREATED BY A GROUP OF EXPERIENCED TRADERS IN FOREX MARKET, IT WORKS MULTICURRENCY HOWEVER, IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE LICENSE, WE RECOMEND TO STICK TO THE PLAN CREATED AND DESINGNED BY THE TEAM. WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE SET FILES NEEDED. RECOMENDATIONS: 1- USING CENTS ACCOUNTS IS THE BEST WAY TO RUN THE PORTFOLIO 2- USE MT5 ACCOUNTS WITH 1000 TRADES LIMIT (OPEN TRADES LIMIT) 3- THE MORE LEVERAGE THE BETTER 4- ASK ANY QUESTION TO THE SUPPORT TEAM
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Ninja Wolf Robot GMT
Mohammed Mahajna
3.7 (20)
------------------------------so important : please adjust the (shift hour inputs ) based on you broker gmt time ---------------- https://t.me/NinjaWolfRobot Telegram channel 4 copies left for 449$ next price 549$ FINAL PRICE : 3499$ checkout the new two robots from IROBOT TEAM here : SHARK and INFERNO Robots https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68110 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68914 the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions. it's in a real account fo
日范围
171.35 175.96
年范围
155.37 326.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 173.87
- 开盘价
- 174.73
- 卖价
- 172.04
- 买价
- 172.34
- 最低价
- 171.35
- 最高价
- 175.96
- 交易量
- 4.198 K
- 日变化
- -1.05%
- 月变化
- -1.32%
- 6个月变化
- -18.53%
- 年变化
- 5.24%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值