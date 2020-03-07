Valute / TEAM
TEAM: Atlassian Corporation - Class A
169.05 USD 0.58 (0.34%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TEAM ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 168.34 e ad un massimo di 171.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Atlassian Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TEAM News
- monday.com plunges 12.5% YTD: Should You Hold or Fold the stock?
- Mizuho mantiene rating Outperform su Atlassian dopo acquisizione DX da $1B
- Mizuho maintains Outperform rating on Atlassian stock after $1B DX acquisition
- Atlassian to acquire DX for $1 billion to measure AI impact
- Atlassian nomina l’imprenditore AI Jason Warner nel consiglio di amministrazione
- Atlassian appoints AI entrepreneur Jason Warner to board of directors
- Figma Drops 29% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the FIG Stock?
- McDonald’s adds two new executives to the leadership team
- QQQ ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Will Weakening Net Dollar Retention Slow MNDY's Enterprise Gains?
- Forget Chatbots: Atlassian’s Real AI Play Is The Browser (NASDAQ:TEAM)
- Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- Atlassian alla Conferenza Goldman Sachs: Focus su IA e Imprese
- Atlassian at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Enterprise Focus
- Il CEO di Atlassian vende azioni per 1,34 milioni di dollari
- Scott Farquhar vende azioni Atlassian (TEAM) per 1,35 milioni di dollari
- Atlassian’s Cannon-Brookes sells $1.34m in shares
- Farquhar Scott sells Atlassian (TEAM) shares worth $1.35 million
- Guggenheim ottimista su Atlassian e GitLab: l’adozione dell’IA alimenterà la crescita
- Guggenheim bullish on Atlassian and GitLab as AI adoption to fuel growth
- MNDY's Spending Surge Intensifies: Is Margin Expansion at Risk?
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Atlassian stock
- Atlassian shares jump as data center phaseout expected to boost cloud growth
- Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Join In; Palantir Rallies (Live Coverage)
TEAM on the Community Forum
Intervallo Giornaliero
168.34 171.90
Intervallo Annuale
155.37 326.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 169.63
- Apertura
- 171.37
- Bid
- 169.05
- Ask
- 169.35
- Minimo
- 168.34
- Massimo
- 171.90
- Volume
- 4.492 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.41%
20 settembre, sabato