Moedas / SHLD
SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF
66.56 USD 0.47 (0.71%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SHLD para hoje mudou para 0.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 65.34 e o mais alto foi 66.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
65.34 66.65
Faixa anual
36.72 67.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.09
- Open
- 65.93
- Bid
- 66.56
- Ask
- 66.86
- Low
- 65.34
- High
- 66.65
- Volume
- 2.739 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 42.19%
- Mudança anual
- 79.50%
