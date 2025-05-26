통화 / SHLD
SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF
66.64 USD 0.08 (0.12%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SHLD 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 66.32이고 고가는 66.83이었습니다.
Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
66.32 66.83
년간 변동
36.72 67.05
- 이전 종가
- 66.56
- 시가
- 66.42
- Bid
- 66.64
- Ask
- 66.94
- 저가
- 66.32
- 고가
- 66.83
- 볼륨
- 1.901 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.12%
- 월 변동
- 7.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 42.36%
- 년간 변동율
- 79.72%
20 9월, 토요일