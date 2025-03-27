货币 / SHLD
SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF
66.09 USD 0.59 (0.88%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SHLD汇率已更改-0.88%。当日，交易品种以低点65.68和高点66.80进行交易。
关注Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SHLD新闻
- You Don't Need To Follow The AI Crowd For Investment Success
- NATO Airspace Crisis Ignites Rally in Defense ETFs
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- EUAD ETF: The 'Other' Way To Profit As Rearmament Of Europe Begins
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Markets Could Rise Amid Peace In Europe
- SHLD Provides Investors With Exposure To The Global Defense Industry (NYSEARCA:SHLD)
- SHLD: The Defense ETF That's Crushing Big Tech (NYSEARCA:SHLD)
- Russia-USA Talks In Alaska Could Have Big Impact On Markets Worldwide (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Palantir, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF, iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and Global X Defense Tech
- ETFs to Ride on Palantir's First Billion-Dollar Quarter Revenues
- ETFs in Focus in Light of Aerospace & Defense Q2 Earnings Boost
- SHLD: Shield Yourself From Losses — Sell (NYSEARCA:SHLD)
- SHLD: A Compelling ETF, But Prefer To Wait For Some Retracement (NYSEARCA:SHLD)
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- The next great WFH trend will be ‘War from Home,’ says this strategist
- SHLD: The Pause That Refreshes (NYSEARCA:SHLD)
- Israel Takes On Iran – Is It Time For Defense Stocks And ETFs?
- With War Increasingly Defined By Drones, SHLD Is An Interesting Buy
- SHLD: Time For The Defense Rally To Take A Breather
- The Next Big Theme: May 2025
- Palantir's Efficiency Edge, But Invest Through SHLD For Valuation Advantage (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Investors Find Ways To Profit From Trump's Global Arms Race
日范围
65.68 66.80
年范围
36.72 67.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 66.68
- 开盘价
- 66.50
- 卖价
- 66.09
- 买价
- 66.39
- 最低价
- 65.68
- 最高价
- 66.80
- 交易量
- 2.914 K
- 日变化
- -0.88%
- 月变化
- 6.89%
- 6个月变化
- 41.19%
- 年变化
- 78.24%
