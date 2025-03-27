CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SHLD
SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF

66.09 USD 0.59 (0.88%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SHLD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.80.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
65.68 66.80
Rango anual
36.72 67.05
Cierres anteriores
66.68
Open
66.50
Bid
66.09
Ask
66.39
Low
65.68
High
66.80
Volumen
2.914 K
Cambio diario
-0.88%
Cambio mensual
6.89%
Cambio a 6 meses
41.19%
Cambio anual
78.24%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B