SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF
66.09 USD 0.59 (0.88%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SHLD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 65.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.80.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
65.68 66.80
Rango anual
36.72 67.05
- Cierres anteriores
- 66.68
- Open
- 66.50
- Bid
- 66.09
- Ask
- 66.39
- Low
- 65.68
- High
- 66.80
- Volumen
- 2.914 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.88%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.89%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 41.19%
- Cambio anual
- 78.24%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B