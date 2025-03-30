クォートセクション
通貨 / SHLD
株に戻る

SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF

66.56 USD 0.47 (0.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SHLDの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.34の安値と66.65の高値で取引されました。

Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHLD News

1日のレンジ
65.34 66.65
1年のレンジ
36.72 67.05
以前の終値
66.09
始値
65.93
買値
66.56
買値
66.86
安値
65.34
高値
66.65
出来高
2.739 K
1日の変化
0.71%
1ヶ月の変化
7.65%
6ヶ月の変化
42.19%
1年の変化
79.50%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K