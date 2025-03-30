通貨 / SHLD
SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF
66.56 USD 0.47 (0.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SHLDの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.34の安値と66.65の高値で取引されました。
Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SHLD News
1日のレンジ
65.34 66.65
1年のレンジ
36.72 67.05
- 以前の終値
- 66.09
- 始値
- 65.93
- 買値
- 66.56
- 買値
- 66.86
- 安値
- 65.34
- 高値
- 66.65
- 出来高
- 2.739 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 42.19%
- 1年の変化
- 79.50%
