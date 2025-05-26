QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SHLD
Tornare a Azioni

SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF

66.64 USD 0.08 (0.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SHLD ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.32 e ad un massimo di 66.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHLD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
66.32 66.83
Intervallo Annuale
36.72 67.05
Chiusura Precedente
66.56
Apertura
66.42
Bid
66.64
Ask
66.94
Minimo
66.32
Massimo
66.83
Volume
1.901 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.12%
Variazione Mensile
7.78%
Variazione Semestrale
42.36%
Variazione Annuale
79.72%
21 settembre, domenica