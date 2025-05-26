Valute / SHLD
SHLD: Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF
66.64 USD 0.08 (0.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SHLD ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.32 e ad un massimo di 66.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X Defense Tech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.32 66.83
Intervallo Annuale
36.72 67.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.56
- Apertura
- 66.42
- Bid
- 66.64
- Ask
- 66.94
- Minimo
- 66.32
- Massimo
- 66.83
- Volume
- 1.901 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 79.72%
21 settembre, domenica