PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF

44.59 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PIO para hoje mudou para -0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.59 e o mais alto foi 44.61.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Global Water ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
44.59 44.61
Faixa anual
35.57 45.81
Fechamento anterior
44.76
Open
44.61
Bid
44.59
Ask
44.89
Low
44.59
High
44.61
Volume
2
Mudança diária
-0.38%
Mudança mensal
1.00%
Mudança de 6 meses
11.73%
Mudança anual
3.24%
22 setembro, segunda-feira
13:45
USD
EUA - Discurso de Williams, Membro do FOMC
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.