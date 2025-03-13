Moedas / PIO
PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF
44.59 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PIO para hoje mudou para -0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.59 e o mais alto foi 44.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Global Water ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PIO Notícias
Faixa diária
44.59 44.61
Faixa anual
35.57 45.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.76
- Open
- 44.61
- Bid
- 44.59
- Ask
- 44.89
- Low
- 44.59
- High
- 44.61
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- -0.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.73%
- Mudança anual
- 3.24%