PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF
44.63 USD 0.13 (0.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PIO ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.59 e ad un massimo di 44.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Global Water ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.59 44.69
Intervallo Annuale
35.57 45.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.76
- Apertura
- 44.61
- Bid
- 44.63
- Ask
- 44.93
- Minimo
- 44.59
- Massimo
- 44.69
- Volume
- 6
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.33%