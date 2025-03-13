通貨 / PIO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF
44.59 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PIOの今日の為替レートは、-0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.59の安値と44.61の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Global Water ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PIO News
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)?
- Is Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)?
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Roper Technologies Announces $1.65 Billion CentralReach Acquisition, Targets 20%+ Growth - Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP)
- Invesco Health Care Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Income Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Real Estate Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Intermediate Term Municipal Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Rochester® AMT-Free New York Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Rochester® AMT-Free New York Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Limited Term California Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Quality Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Municipal Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Corporate Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
1日のレンジ
44.59 44.61
1年のレンジ
35.57 45.81
- 以前の終値
- 44.76
- 始値
- 44.61
- 買値
- 44.59
- 買値
- 44.89
- 安値
- 44.59
- 高値
- 44.61
- 出来高
- 2
- 1日の変化
- -0.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.73%
- 1年の変化
- 3.24%