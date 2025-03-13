クォートセクション
PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF

44.59 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PIOの今日の為替レートは、-0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.59の安値と44.61の高値で取引されました。

Invesco Global Water ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
44.59 44.61
1年のレンジ
35.57 45.81
以前の終値
44.76
始値
44.61
買値
44.59
買値
44.89
安値
44.59
高値
44.61
出来高
2
1日の変化
-0.38%
1ヶ月の変化
1.00%
6ヶ月の変化
11.73%
1年の変化
3.24%
22 9月, 月曜日
13:45
USD
FOMCメンバーWilliams氏の発言
実際
期待