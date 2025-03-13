시세섹션
통화 / PIO
PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF

44.63 USD 0.13 (0.29%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PIO 환율이 오늘 -0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.59이고 고가는 44.69이었습니다.

Invesco Global Water ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PIO News

일일 변동 비율
44.59 44.69
년간 변동
35.57 45.81
이전 종가
44.76
시가
44.61
Bid
44.63
Ask
44.93
저가
44.59
고가
44.69
볼륨
6
일일 변동
-0.29%
월 변동
1.09%
6개월 변동
11.83%
년간 변동율
3.33%
22 9월, 월요일
13:45
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
