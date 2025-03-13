货币 / PIO
PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF
44.59 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PIO汇率已更改-0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点44.59和高点44.61进行交易。
关注Invesco Global Water ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PIO新闻
日范围
44.59 44.61
年范围
35.57 45.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 44.76
- 开盘价
- 44.61
- 卖价
- 44.59
- 买价
- 44.89
- 最低价
- 44.59
- 最高价
- 44.61
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- -0.38%
- 月变化
- 1.00%
- 6个月变化
- 11.73%
- 年变化
- 3.24%