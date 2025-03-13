Divisas / PIO
PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF
44.59 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PIO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 44.59, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 44.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Global Water ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
44.59 44.61
Rango anual
35.57 45.81
- Cierres anteriores
- 44.76
- Open
- 44.61
- Bid
- 44.59
- Ask
- 44.89
- Low
- 44.59
- High
- 44.61
- Volumen
- 2
- Cambio diario
- -0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.73%
- Cambio anual
- 3.24%