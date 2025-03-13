Währungen / PIO
PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF
44.63 USD 0.13 (0.29%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PIO hat sich für heute um -0.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 44.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 44.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Invesco Global Water ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PIO News
Tagesspanne
44.59 44.69
Jahresspanne
35.57 45.81
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 44.76
- Eröffnung
- 44.61
- Bid
- 44.63
- Ask
- 44.93
- Tief
- 44.59
- Hoch
- 44.69
- Volumen
- 6
- Tagesänderung
- -0.29%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.83%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.33%