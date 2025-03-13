Currencies / PIO
PIO: Invesco Global Water ETF
44.80 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PIO exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.59 and at a high of 44.87.
Follow Invesco Global Water ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PIO News
Daily Range
44.59 44.87
Year Range
35.57 45.81
