PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PGJ para hoje mudou para -0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.75 e o mais alto foi 34.05.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
33.75 34.05
Faixa anual
23.71 34.53
Fechamento anterior
33.91
Open
34.00
Bid
33.75
Ask
34.05
Low
33.75
High
34.05
Volume
88
Mudança diária
-0.47%
Mudança mensal
10.37%
Mudança de 6 meses
13.60%
Mudança anual
18.63%
21 setembro, domingo