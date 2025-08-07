Moedas / PGJ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PGJ para hoje mudou para -0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.75 e o mais alto foi 34.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGJ Notícias
- As China Stock Market Rallies, These ETFs Are Roaring. But Watch This Risk.
- New Highs, Low Drama
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Is Nio Stock Falling Thursday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- What's Going On With Nio Stock Wednesday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Why Is Nio Stock Surging Friday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Chinese Stocks Take Off On The Upside: The PGJ ETF Is Another Option For Exposure (PGJ)
- Why Tesla's Chinese Competitor Nio Stock Is Gaining Friday - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- What's Going On With Nio Stock Thursday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
Faixa diária
33.75 34.05
Faixa anual
23.71 34.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.91
- Open
- 34.00
- Bid
- 33.75
- Ask
- 34.05
- Low
- 33.75
- High
- 34.05
- Volume
- 88
- Mudança diária
- -0.47%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.60%
- Mudança anual
- 18.63%
21 setembro, domingo