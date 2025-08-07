QuotesSections
Currencies / PGJ
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PGJ exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.75 and at a high of 34.05.

Follow Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
33.75 34.05
Year Range
23.71 34.53
Previous Close
33.91
Open
34.00
Bid
33.75
Ask
34.05
Low
33.75
High
34.05
Volume
88
Daily Change
-0.47%
Month Change
10.37%
6 Months Change
13.60%
Year Change
18.63%
