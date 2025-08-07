통화 / PGJ
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PGJ 환율이 오늘 -0.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.75이고 고가는 34.05이었습니다.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PGJ News
- As China Stock Market Rallies, These ETFs Are Roaring. But Watch This Risk.
- New Highs, Low Drama
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Deflation Continues To Grip China
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Is Nio Stock Falling Thursday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- What's Going On With Nio Stock Wednesday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Why Is Nio Stock Surging Friday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Chinese Stocks Take Off On The Upside: The PGJ ETF Is Another Option For Exposure (PGJ)
- Why Tesla's Chinese Competitor Nio Stock Is Gaining Friday - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- What's Going On With Nio Stock Thursday? - NIO (NYSE:NIO)
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
일일 변동 비율
33.75 34.05
년간 변동
23.71 34.53
- 이전 종가
- 33.91
- 시가
- 34.00
- Bid
- 33.75
- Ask
- 34.05
- 저가
- 33.75
- 고가
- 34.05
- 볼륨
- 88
- 일일 변동
- -0.47%
- 월 변동
- 10.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.63%
21 9월, 일요일