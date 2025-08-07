通貨 / PGJ
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PGJの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.75の安値と34.05の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
33.75 34.05
1年のレンジ
23.71 34.53
- 以前の終値
- 33.91
- 始値
- 34.00
- 買値
- 33.75
- 買値
- 34.05
- 安値
- 33.75
- 高値
- 34.05
- 出来高
- 88
- 1日の変化
- -0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.60%
- 1年の変化
- 18.63%
21 9月, 日曜日