通貨 / PGJ
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PGJの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.75の安値と34.05の高値で取引されました。

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
33.75 34.05
1年のレンジ
23.71 34.53
以前の終値
33.91
始値
34.00
買値
33.75
買値
34.05
安値
33.75
高値
34.05
出来高
88
1日の変化
-0.47%
1ヶ月の変化
10.37%
6ヶ月の変化
13.60%
1年の変化
18.63%
21 9月, 日曜日